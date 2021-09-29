A Mexican citizen is in custody this week as the Kingman Police Department investigates the alleged sexual assault of a Lake Havasu City woman.
Police officers were called to a Kingman hotel on Sept. 19 after receiving reports of a sexual assault. The victim reported that she and 23-year-old Jose Z. Reyes were engaged in a casual conversation at the hotel, until he allegedly forced her into his hotel room.
According to an incident report from the Kingman Police Department, the victim said Reyes pulled her into his room and exposed himself, before attempting to force her to perform a sex act. The victim was able to escape the room, police said, and contacted authorities.
Investigators served a search warrant at Reyes’ hotel room, and spoke to Reyes at the scene. According to police, Reyes said he had been speaking to the victim after consuming alcohol. Police did not say Reyes admitted to the offense itself. According to the report, Reyes had no association with the victim prior to the alleged incident.
Reyes was arrested at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of attempted sexual assault and kidnapping with sexual intent. According to jail records, Reyes may have been in the U.S. illegally at the time of his arrest.
As of Monday, Reyes remained in custody on an immigration hold.
