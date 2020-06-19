A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested this month after police say she stole $1,000 from an at-home care patient.
According to police, a care worker was asked to organize the victim’s safe last month, and found the contents in disarray. Police say that within the safe, an envelope containing $1,000 was found empty. The employee contacted his supervisor and reported the incident to law enforcement.
Alleged witnesses to the crime identified Havasu resident Michelle A. Long, 54, as the possible thief. According to the report, Long had been arrested May 28 on felony drug charges, and may have been seen taking the money from the victim’s safe about five days prior.
Seized during Long’s arrest were her vehicle, and $801. At the time of Long’s May 28 arrest, she allegedly told police she had borrowed the money from the victim, and intended to repay him by selling drugs.
Long was charged June 10 with one felony count of theft.
