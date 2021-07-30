The alleged suspect in a hit-and-run incident was arrested this week, after police say she attempted to flee from officers.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Thursday night to the 2300 block of Souchak Drive, after receiving reports that a person had trespassed through several nearby backyards. Officers soon found Kimberly E. Petersen, 29, and questioned her at the scene.
According to police, Petersen initially gave a false name to officers when asked. Officers learned her identity in the course of their investigation, and a records check showed there to be a standing warrant for Petersen’s arrest.
Petersen was taken into custody at the scene, and placed in handcuffs. But according to statements this week by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden, Petersen was able to slip free from the handcuffs due to her small size.
Police say Petersen attempted to flee from officers, but was caught after a brief pursuit. Petersen was arrested on charges of rendering false information to a law enforcement officer and third-degree escape from custody.
Investigators allegedly learned that Petersen was also the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that occurred June 11, during which police say she struck another vehicle at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue. During that incident, the driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Petersen has additionally been charged with counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, first-degree criminal trespassing and one felony count of hit-and-run.
