A homeless man was arrested last week after police say he entered a stranger’s vehicle, before leaving his wallet and personal items behind.
Officers were called Friday morning to the area of Civic Center Lane after receiving reports from the vehicle’s owner. She allegedly told police that she left for work that morning, and noticed that the inside of the vehicle smelled like cigarettes. According to police, the victim found a hat, sunglasses and a wallet containing personal identification belonging to Charles A. Rymer, 43.
According to police, the victim said she believed someone may have entered her vehicle and slept inside the night before.
Officers attempted to contact Rymer by telephone, but were unable to do so. Rymer was later found by officers at about midnight Saturday, when he was allegedly seen walking in the area of Lake Havasu Avenue. When confronted by police, Rymer allegedly admitted to sleeping in the victim’s vehicle.
Rymer was cited and released by officers at the scene on misdemeanor trespassing charges.
