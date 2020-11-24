Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 1700 block of Mesquite Avenue after receiving reports that a man had scaled a two-story building, and could be heard screaming from the rooftop.
Officers arrived at the scene Nov. 6, shortly after 1 a.m. Reporting parties alleged that 21-year-old Anthony G. Correll was heard shouting, and jumped off of the roof before police arrived. According to the report, officers found Correll a short distance away, and questioned him.
According to police, Correll allegedly told police that he was homeless, and angry about a personal conflict with an unnamed party. During Correll’s alleged outburst, witnesses said he could be heard striking a wall or window at the location.
Correll was taken into custody at the scene, and officers investigated the area. No property nearby appeared to have been damaged. At the two-story building, officers found a metal ladder and used it to climb to the building’s roof. There, officers allegedly found a sleeping bag, a backpack and a pair of sandals.
Police say Correll admitted to camping on the building’s rooftop, the report said, and Correll was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and criminal littering.
A test of Correll’s breath at the jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.03% at the time of his arrest.
