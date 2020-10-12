Two were arrested on charges of trespassing and drug paraphernalia charges this month after Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly found them camping illegally on State Trust land.
According to police, wildland near the 900 block of London Bridge Road was a known homeless camp, and the area was under observation by officers. Police say Ellis D. Handley, 43, and Mary M. Sherman, 37, were allegedly seen at the location when patrol officers arrived in the area Oct. 3. When officers attempted to speak with Handley and Sherman, however, police say the pair fled into a nearby marsh.
Officers examined the area, where they found items including chairs, tubs of clothing and food, trash lying on the ground and a large tent erected nearby.
When officers returned on Oct. 4, they allegedly found Handley and Sherman, sleeping on an air mattress. Police say several glass pipes containing suspected methamphetamine residue were found lying nearby.
Officers woke the pair and arrested them at the scene. Handley and Sherman have each been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, illegal camping and criminal littering. Sherman was additionally found to have a warrant for her arrest on charges of failure to comply with a court order.
