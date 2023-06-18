BULLHEAD CITY — Police released information Saturday on a man arrested for threatening firefighters on Thursday.
Travis William Clark, 31, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of threatening and disorderly conduct, said Bullhead City Police Cpl. David Finney.
Police responded about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a call requesting a medical unit and police after Clark reportedly drove to Bullhead City Fire Department Station 5, 3455 Arroyo Vista Drive and threatened to shoot firefighters.
The firefighters reported leaving the man and went into the station to make the 911 call. The man then fled in a dark-colored sedan, driving south on Arroyo Vista. Police located the car in the driveway of a home in the 3700 block of Corwin Road near Siesta Drive, where the Clark was located and arrested.
Clark was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
