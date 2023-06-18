Police identify victims of double homicide

BULLHEAD CITY — Police identified two people killed Friday in a double homicide.
Tommy Edward Hinton, 62, and Annette Lee Hinton, 59, both of Bullhead City, succumbed to their injuries, said Bullhead City Police Cpl. David Finney.
Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., was arrested in the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive on suspicion of stabbing Tommy Edward Hinton and Annette Lee Hinton, before being shot by a male neighbor.
Through the course of the police investigation, it was determined there was an argument before the stabbing, Finney said.
About 5:39 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Rawhide Drive in reference to a 911 open line where a female was yelling for help, Finney said. Dispatch received an additional call of a man stabbing a woman.
Scanner traffic indicated a man with a gun was also on scene. Dispatch notified police that it was reported shots were fired. Officers on scene requested medical assistance. On arrival, medics requested air medical transport and took one patient directly to the helipad at Valley View Medical Center in Fort Mohave.
About 6:03 p.m., police reported to dispatch that one person was dead.
Crime scene tape was placed in front of and around the home initially reported as the address of the stabbing as well as the home next door. Police cars blocked entrance to the street. Officers were observed Friday evening canvassing neighbors and gathering evidence.
Animal Care and Welfare officers also responded and removed a dog from the home originally reported as the site of the stabbing.
Aaron Michael Bryant is in custody, Finney said.
