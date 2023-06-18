Police identify victims of double homicide

Animal Care and Welfare removed a dog from the address initially reported as where two people were stabbed and a shooting. Later that evening, police announced the arrest of Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka Calif., on suspicion of double homicide.

 DK McDonald/River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — Police identified two people killed Friday in a double homicide.

Tommy Edward Hinton, 62, and Annette Lee Hinton, 59, both of Bullhead City, succumbed to their injuries, said Bullhead City Police Cpl. David Finney.

