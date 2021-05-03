Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a restaurant on the Island Thursday evening after receiving reports of an intoxicated man attempting to start fights with passersby.
According to police, Havasu resident Jose F. Fonseca, 41, was seen creating a disturbance in the area, before running from the location and laying down in the street. When officers arrived, Fonseca allegedly ran back toward the restaurant and hid behind a garbage bin. Fonseca was allegedly heard shouting by officers, who quickly located him.
Fonseca was arrested at the scene on charges of disorderly conduct and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. A test of Fonseca’s breath at the facility allegedly showed his blood-alcohol content to be about 0.256%.
