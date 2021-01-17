A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Monday after police say he entered the fenced yard of a Viejo Drive residence, and refused to leave.
Police were called to the location at about 4:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious person. According to reporting parties, Damon L. Thorson, 27, entered the fenced yard surrounding a residence at the location, and pounded on the front door. The homeowner allegedly asked Thorson to leave, and police say Thorson refused.
Thorson appeared to be visibly intoxicated, the report said, and did not appear to know where he was when questioned by officers at the scene. Thorson was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
A test of Thorson’s breath allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.337% at the time of his arrest.
