A Lake Havasu City man was arrested early Thursday morning when he allegedly entered a stranger’s home while intoxicated.
According to police, the homeowner woke to find Jonathan A. Craig, 36, standing in his kitchen. The homeowner allegedly told Craig to leave, and police say Craig exited the residence. The homeowner returned to sleep, but was later woken when he allegedly heard a loud “bang” from his back yard.
The homeowner investigated, police said, and discovered Craig asleep inside the homeowner’s vehicle.
The homeowner contacted police, and officers arrived soon afterward. According to the report, Craig appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers at the scene, and said he had no memory of how he came to be at the victim’s residence.
Craig was transported from the property to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and one felony count of criminal trespassing.
