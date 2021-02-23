A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested earlier this month after police say she drove while intoxicated, and attempted to flee from police officers.
Officers were called to a Swanson Avenue address on Feb. 10 after receiving reports of a woman – later identified as 57-year-old Rosa Mangiaracina – who may have been driving under the influence of alcohol. Officers allegedly found Mangiaracina’s vehicle based on witness descriptions, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop as Mangiaracina allegedly swerved in her lane.
Mangiaracina stopped her vehicle near the intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and Industrial Boulevard, the report said. Officers exited their vehicle and spoke to Mangiaracina, who allegedly denied consuming alcohol before driving. Police said Mangiaracina appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene.
Officers asked Mangiaracina to exit her vehicle, the report said. Instead, Mangiaracina allegedly attempted to drive away. Police say she fled west on Industrial Boulevard before turning onto Roamer Lane, where it came to a stop, about 500 feet from the initial traffic stop.
Officers allegedly caught up to Mangiaracina, and forced her from her vehicle. She was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI, as well as charges of failure to obey a police officer and resisting arrest.
A sample of Mangiaracina’s blood was drawn at the jail to test her possible level of her intoxication.
