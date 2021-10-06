Lake Havasu City Police detectives are actively investigating an incident involving an armed juvenile this week on Clark Drive.
According to police, the unidentified juvenile brandished a gun in the presence of other juveniles, before he allegedly ran to a residence on Cliffwood Drive. Police say the juvenile attempted to gain entry into the home, but was unsuccessful.
Havasu resident Kayla Ranee, the apparent homeowner in the case, posted an image of the suspect to Facebook on Wednesday, from her doorbell cam. According to Ranee, the suspect came to her door with a gun, and was attempting to convince someone in the residence to come outside to him.
Police were actively seeking the juvenile for questioning as of Wednesday afternoon.
