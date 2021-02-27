The high school campus suffered a few unwanted paint jobs Friday.
According to police, “BLM” was spray painted on the sides of two buildings at Lake Havasu High School. A woman also called Today’s News-Herald to report seeing the letters spray painted on one of the tennis courts on campus.
The damage is a criminal offense, and police are still investigating.
