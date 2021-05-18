A Los Angeles firefighter is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu City Municipal Court next month after police say he entered a local pharmacy and urinated on more than $200 in merchandise, in front of other customers.
The incident allegedly happened April 25, when a store employee was filling a cooler at the location and heard the sound of running water. She stepped out into the store to investigate, the police report said, and allegedly saw 22-year-old Edward F. Gallagher, urinating in the aisle. The employee confronted Gallagher, according to police, who appeared to ignore her until he was finished.
The employee allegedly informed Gallagher that she would contact police. But according to the report, surrounding customers had taken notice. Police say several customers chased Gallagher from the store.
Responding officers searched the area for Gallagher, who was ultimately found near a Swanson Avenue restaurant. According to the report, officers spoke with Gallagher, and asked him if he knew what he had allegedly done.
Gallagher was quoted by police as saying, “I jaywalked, probably.”
According to police, Gallagher appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers.
When asked for his identification, Gallagher allegedly provided officers with his Los Angeles Fire Department ID. When officers asked Gallagher specifically for his driver’s license, Gallagher allegedly asked if officers could “let him off.”
Gallagher was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges including disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.
A breath test at the jail allegedly showed his blood-alcohol content to be about 0.18%.
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Gallagher is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Lake Havasu Municipal Court on May 27, with a pre-trial conference scheduled June 1.
Gallagher has entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charges against him.
(3) comments
He still needs some growing up. But he still worked real hard to become a fireman. He will save lives and become a hero. Just the fact that his bad behavior may cost him his job. I know his dad. This guy was brought up better than this behavior. If he was not a fireman, I would have a different opinion
I think it was one of my friends kid. His father is a fire captain. Normally I would say throw the book at him. But head he still young and stupid and has a lot to learn. I’m sure he worked really hard to become a fire fighter and ultimately save lives. It would be unfortunate if something like this ruined his career. Ultimately the man will grow up and become a hero like other firefighters. Keep in mind he’s only 22 and still a kid but at least he’s trying to do something productive with his life and help others.
Make an example out of this clown!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.