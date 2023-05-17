Jeremy Sorenson

Jeremy Sorenson. Booking photo from September 2020.

A Lake Havasu City man was cited this week on charges of assault and disorderly conduct after an altercation with another Havasu resident. The alleged suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jeremy M. Sorenson, was previously tried and acquitted in Mohave Superior Court on charges of sexual assault.

Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Monday morning to the 100 block of South El Dorado Avenue in reference to the alleged assault. According to police, the reporting party accused Sorenson of having a recent sexual relationship with his wife. The reporting party allegedly contacted Sorenson prior to the altercation, and threatened to inform Sorenson's own wife of his possible infidelity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.