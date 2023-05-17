A Lake Havasu City man was cited this week on charges of assault and disorderly conduct after an altercation with another Havasu resident. The alleged suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jeremy M. Sorenson, was previously tried and acquitted in Mohave Superior Court on charges of sexual assault.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called Monday morning to the 100 block of South El Dorado Avenue in reference to the alleged assault. According to police, the reporting party accused Sorenson of having a recent sexual relationship with his wife. The reporting party allegedly contacted Sorenson prior to the altercation, and threatened to inform Sorenson's own wife of his possible infidelity.
According to the report, Sorenson responded by traveling to the reporting party's home Monday morning, and attempted to provoke the homeowner into a physical fight. During that confrontation, the homeowner reported that Sorenson had shoved him. One of the homeowner's family members retrieved a firearm from inside the home, the report said, and Sorenson left the scene.
Officers located Sorenson at a location on Gauge Drive, and questioned him in the case.
According to police, Sorenson admitted to the possible affair with the victim's wife. According to Sorenson's alleged statements to police, his own wife had been unfaithful about 18 months earlier - While Sorenson was awaiting trial on charges related to a 2020 sexual assault accusation. Afterward, Sorenson had started seeing other women, including the victim's wife. Sorenson said the relationship was short-loved, and he had agreed not to contact her again as she tried to salvage her own relationship with her husband.
Police say that Sorenson denied instigating the confrontation, and told officers that the alleged victim had shoved him. Sorenson said he shoved the homeowner in retaliation, before the homeowner retrieved his weapon.
As Sorenson left the scene in his pickup truck, he allegedly told police that the homeowner may have shot at his vehicle. Officers were unable to find permanent damage to Sorenson's vehicle upon closer inspection.
Sorenson was cited and released at the scene on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Monday's incident was his first encounter with Lake Havasu City Police officers since his Sept. 7, 2020 arrest on charges of second-degree burglary and sexual assault. In that case, police said that Sorenson entered the cabin of a sleeping victim at Havasu's Crazy Horse Campground, and sexually violated her. The victim reportedly woke during the assault, and shoved Sorenson off of her.
Sorenson left the cabin, pursued by the victim and her daughters. A confrontation took place in front of the cabin, according to statements in 2020 by investigators, during which Sorenson allegedly struck the victim before leaving the scene. He was found within the campground facility shortly after officers responded to the location.
During Sorenson's October 2021 trial, Sorenson maintained that his encounter with the victim had been consensual. After Sorenson's acquittal on both counts, members of his jury stated in post-conviction interviews that prosecutors may have failed to address "holes in the case," and that the state had not met the burden of proof.
As of Wednesday, Sorenson remained free from custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.