An attempted traffic stop led to a Lake Havasu City man’s arrest last month after police say he attempted to flee from officers on his bicycle.
Lake Havasu City patrol officers allegedly saw Ellis D. Handley, 43, riding his bike on Oct. 18 in the area of Rivera Boulevard. When Handley allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop. According to the police report, Handley attempted to flee from officers, who pursued him in their cruiser. During the chase, police say Handley threw a glass smoking pipe, allegedly in his possession, about 15 feet away from himself as he fled.
Officers caught up to Handley in a nearby parking lot when Handley’s bike-chain snapped, the report said. Handley was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and destruction of evidence.
Handley is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Nov. 17 for a change of plea hearing.
