Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 2000 block of Cosnina Drive on Thursday after receiving reports of a man attempting to break down the homeowner’s door.
According to police, the homeowner received an order of protection last month against Havasu resident Dylan R. Johnson-Bornemann, 25.
Johnson-Borneman allegedly violated that order when police say he called the victim’s phone 27 times in a 12-minute span that morning. The victim ignored the phone calls, or picked up her phone to hang up on the caller that morning, the police report said. During several calls, the victim allegedly told police that Johnson-Borneman threatened to come to her home and harm her.
The victim contacted emergency dispatchers minutes before Johnson-Borneman arrived at her residence, the report said. The suspect allegedly began to pound on her front door, before taking her truck and leaving the area.
Officers located Johnson-Borneman’s vehicle near the intersection of Palo Verde Boulevard and London Bridge Road, and stopped him for questioning in the case.
He allegedly denied threatening the victim, but told officers that he was aware of the order of protection against him. According to the report, Johnson-Borneman believed that contact with the victim was permitted as long as it was mutual.
Johnson-Borneman was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with a judicial proceeding.
