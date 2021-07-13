A Flagstaff man was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant from Coconino County after he stole items from a table outside an office.
According to the police report on June 5 at 5:45 p.m. Lake Havasu City police officers were dispatched to West Acoma Boulevard for a report of an intoxicated subject. Police say as they arrived on the scene the subject turned and started to walk until police made contact with. Police say they told the subject, Ivan Chavez, they were conducting a welfare check and asked if he would like for them to call medics.
Chavez accepted and the report says that Chavez took a bottle of hand sanitizer, a bottle of baby powder and 20 plastic gloves out of his pocket and gave them to medics while they checked him out. Police say that they ran a record check on Chavez that returned a felony failure to appear warrant in Flagstaff and a misdemeanor warrant out of Kingman. Police placed Chavez under arrest and then talked to the reporting party who confirmed that Chavez took the hand sanitizer, baby powder and gloves from a table outside her place of work.
Chavez was transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged with the felony warrant and criminal citations for threats and theft.
