A transient man was charged this week with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, after investigators allegedly learned that he was in possession of dozens of videos depicting child sexual abuse.
According to police, 30-year-old Casey A. Cassidy was arrested Wednesday on the 200 block of Swanson Avenue. The arrest followed an investigation that allegedly showed Cassidy to be in possession of 81 videos containing child sexual abuse material on his Dropbox account.
Cassidy’s arrest this week was his third encounter with Lake Havasu City Police officers this year, following a citation for disorderly conduct in February, and an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia in July.
In reference to Cassidy’s July 14 arrest, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of giving a false statement to law enforcement. As of Wednesday, Cassidy was serving a term of unsupervised probation for the offense.
Additional details in Cassidy’s most recent arrest were not released to the public as of Thursday. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.
