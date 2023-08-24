Casey A. Cassidy

Casey A. Cassidy.

A transient man was charged this week with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, after investigators allegedly learned that he was in possession of dozens of videos depicting child sexual abuse.

According to police, 30-year-old Casey A. Cassidy was arrested Wednesday on the 200 block of Swanson Avenue. The arrest followed an investigation that allegedly showed Cassidy to be in possession of 81 videos containing child sexual abuse material on his Dropbox account.

