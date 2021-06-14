A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on DUI charges after a traffic stop this weekend. According to police, the suspect was found in possession of a fake ID.
Police were on patrol in the area of McCulloch Boulevard and Civic Center Boulevard when they allegedly saw a vehicle nearly hit a traffic sign. Officers stopped the driver, identified as 19-year-old Brace S. Spencer, and spoke with him.
According to the police report, Brace was visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers. He told officers that he was driving home from a local bar after drinking, the report said. When asked for his identification, Brace allegedly presented officers with a card displaying his full name and a birth year of 2000. Police say he was also in possession of a second identification card, with a birth year of 1999.
Brace agreed to perform field sobriety testing at the scene, which police say he was unable to complete to officers’ satisfaction. Brace was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI, and transferred to Lake Havasu City Jail.
According to police, two alcoholic drinks were found in the center console of Brace’s vehicle.
Brace agreed to have his blood drawn to test his possible level of intoxication. The results of that test were not publicly available as of Monday afternoon.
