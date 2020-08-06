According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, a warrant was filed for the arrest of an innocent man two years ago, when his identity was falsely used during a traffic stop.
The victim attempted to renew his driver’s license in the city of Orange, California, and learned that “he” had been arrested in 2018 on charges of driving with a suspended license in Havasu. As of last August, there was a warrant for his arrest on charges of failure to appear in court after that arrest took place. The victim had no involvement in that arrest, the report said. According to statements by the victim, he has not visited Lake Havasu City for 25 years prior.
The victim suspected that his identity was stolen, and filed a report with the Orange Police Department. The victim allegedly said he believed 50-year-old Robert J. Williams, of Havasu, to be the responsible party. Williams was an acquaintance of the victim, the report said, and had served time in prison prior to allegedly stealing the victim’s driver’s identity.
According to the report, police body camera footage was used to identify Williams at the time of the traffic stop. In the footage, Williams offered a temporary ID with the victim’s identification information.
Police say Williams has lied to Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies in prior encounters with law enforcement.
Officers made multiple attempts to contact Williams, without success. Charges were filed with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office last year in the case.
On July 18, Williams was found and arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Pero Drive. He was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of forgery and identity theft.
