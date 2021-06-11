Lake Havasu City Police officers were called last week to the intersection of El Dorado and Daytona Avenues after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Responding officers allegedly found 21-year-old California resident Kenneth C. Nettles, of Oceanside, asleep at the wheel of his vehicle, with its engine running. According to the police report, the doors of Nettles’ vehicle were locked, and officers were unable to gain entry.
Officers attempted to rouse Nettles by knocking on his doors and tapping the front of his vehicle, but were unsuccessful for about 30 minutes before a towing company employee arrived to unlock Nettles’ passenger-side door.
According to the report, officers woke Nettles and led him from his vehicle. Police say Nettles appeared to be heavily intoxicated at the scene, and field sobriety tests were not administered for Nettles’ safety.
Nettles was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI, and a sample of his blood was taken to test his possible level of intoxication.
