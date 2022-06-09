A Lake Havasu City man was arrested this week on felony assault charges after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver during a road rage incident.
The incident was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to the intersection of Acoma Boulevard and Mesquite Avenue. According to police, witnesses described a man who pointed a handgun at another motorist, who was traveling with her two children in the area of Constellation Drive. The victim offered a description of the suspect and his vehicle.
Police identified the suspect as Carlos Cullens, 33, who was later found by investigators at his home on the 2000 block of Industrial Boulevard. Investigators served a search warrant at Cullens’ residence, where three firearms were allegedly found. According to police, Cullens was prohibited from owning such weapons after a prior domestic violence conviction.
Cullens was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and assault by endangerment.
After an initial court appearance, Cullens was transported to Mohave County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. As of Thursday afternoon, Cullens no longer appeared to be in custody at the facility.
— Today’s News-Herald
