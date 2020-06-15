A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly broke the window of an apartment and kicked his way through the front door to argue with a neighboring tenant.
Police were dispatched Friday to a Bahama Drive apartment complex after receiving reports from a third party, and spoke with the victim at the scene.
According to the report, the victim had just moved into his apartment about two days prior. On Friday afternoon, the victim was watching his TV when his downstairs neighbor – identified as Henry M. Cardenas, 25 – punched a hole through his window before kicking open his door.
Police questioned Cardenas, who allegedly told officers that a local internet service provider was drilling holes into his roof in order to spy on him.
Cardenas was arrested at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.