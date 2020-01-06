Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a Caravelle Drive residence on Jan. 1 after receiving reports of trespassing.
According to police, the victim by his motion-sensing camera knew that a suspect attempted to enter his locked garage door. The homeowner confronted the suspect, identified by police as 18-year-old Havasu resident Hunter M. Paull, who allegedly said he thought the home belonged to a friend.
Paull allegedly left the scene, and the homeowner reviewed his surveillance footage. According to the police report, Paull was recorded attempting to enter several vehicles on the property before being found by the homeowner.
Officers found Paull later that afternoon, on the intersection of El Dorado Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard, and allegedly determined that Paull was the suspect recorded on the homeowner’s surveillance footage. Paull was charged with first degree criminal trespassing and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
