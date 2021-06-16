Lake Havasu Police arrested a Montclair, California man over the weekend after he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel while stopped at an intersection.
According to the police report, the responding officer was dispatched to the intersection of Lake Havasu Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard on June 13 at 5:04 p.m. and was advised that a male subject in white Kia was asleep at the light.
Police say upon arrival, the responding officer found two other officers talking to the male subject, Juan Linares, in a nearby parking lot. The report says from there the responding officer took over the DUI investigation and had Linares complete some field sobriety tests.
According to the report, after completing one of the tests Linares told the officer, “I’m OK, I’m not super drunk.”
Police say they administered a preliminary breath test to Linares that showed a B.A.C. of .221. Linares was arrested and brought to LHCPD jail where he was eventually booked for a felony aggravated DUI (suspended license).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.