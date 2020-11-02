A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month after police say he falsely reported his vehicle as stolen.
Jason L. Fucci, 42, made his report at the Lake Havasu City Police department on Oct. 8, but police say his vehicle had in fact been towed the previous night after an attempted traffic stop. According to the police report, the driver in that traffic stop – believed to have been Fucci – exited his vehicle and fled the scene before he could be identified by police.
According to the report, officers involved in that traffic stop positively identified Fucci as the subject of that traffic stop. Fucci allegedly admitted his report was false upon further questioning, and has been charged with one misdemeanor count of rendering a false report to law enforcement.
