Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of Palisades and Catalina Drives on Nov. 7 after receiving reports of a man asleep behind the wheel of his pickup truck. When police arrived, they allegedly found Havasu resident Michael J. Hinojosa, 56, with a piece of a glass pipe sitting in the dashboard ashtray of his vehicle.
Officers asked Hinojosa to exit his vehicle, and arrested him at the scene on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. During a search of Hinojosa’s pockets, as well as his truck, officers allegedly found a vape pen containing suspected marijuana wax and several plastic bags containing about 12.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Hinojosa was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana.
