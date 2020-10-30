Lake Havasu City patrol officers stopped in the area of Birch Square last month after allegedly seeing a truck stopped at the location, with its door open.
During the incident, which occurred Sept. 20, officers allegedly found 28-year-old Jesse M. Brown slumped forward in the driver’s seat. According to police, a hypodermic needle and plastic bag containing suspected heroin were found resting in the passenger seat beside him.
According to the report, officers were able to rouse Brown after several attempts, and took him into custody at the scene on felony charges of possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say that when questioned at Lake Havasu City Jail, Brown denied ownership of the alleged heroin.
