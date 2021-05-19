A Lake Havasu City man was arrested this month after allegedly provoking a fight with a victim at a London Bridge Road hotel, and knocking him unconscious.
Police were called to the business at about 10:30 p.m. on May 1, after receiving reports that a man was lying on the ground and unconscious at the location. According to the police report, about 10 witnesses were found standing around the victim when officers arrived. Responding officers described the victim as needing immediate medical attention, and called for paramedics to render assistance.
According to police, witness descriptions of the assailant appeared to match Sean A. Cordova, 35, who was found by officers near the scene. The police report says Cordova was intoxicated when officers encountered him.
Police say that Cordova initially attempted to start a fight with the victim and his companions at an event at the hotel, the report said. Cordova was allegedly ejected from the event during that incident, but allegedly lied in wait for the victim outside.
According to statements taken from alleged witnesses at the scene, the victim and his companions left the event, and were followed by Cordova and his own group of friends. Cordova allegedly “sucker-punched” the victim, prompting a brawl that included as many as 10 people.
Police say Cordova knocked the victim to the ground, and then kicked the victim’s head. Witnesses allegedly said that Cordova fled the area afterward.
Cordova was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Police say Cordova lost consciousness, and urinated on a bench in the facility’s holding bay upon his arrival at the jail.
A test of Cordova’s breath when he was booked into custody allegedly showed his blood-alcohol content to be about 0.182%.
