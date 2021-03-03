Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to an Albatross Lane residence last month after receiving reports of an armed domestic violence incident.
On Feb. 24, reporting parties allegedly informed police of a screaming argument between Cody A. Marion, 21, and a female victim at the scene. According to alleged statements by the victim to responding officers, Marion pointed a gun at her head during the argument. Officers later allegedly learned that earlier in the day, Marion had also slapped the victim during an argument relating to unfolded laundry.
Marion allegedly admitted to striking the victim, but according to the police report, denied threatening the victim with a weapon. After speaking with the victim and witnesses at the scene, Marion was taken into custody on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and assault.
As of Monday, Marion remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
