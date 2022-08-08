Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the Island this weekend after receiving reports that a suspect may have intentionally rammed his vehicle into several items of private property. And according to investigators, the suspect reportedly turned his efforts toward responding police cars when officers arrived at the scene.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, after receiving reports that a driver identified as 32-year-old California resident Morgan Prieto had intentionally rammed his vehicle into various property, and caused significant damage. Responding officers reportedly found Prieto driving erratically in the area, behind the wheel of a white 2021 GMC Sierra.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the report said, but Prieto allegedly fled from pursuing officers. Police say that during his attempt at escaping officers, Prieto rammed his vehicle into two patrol cars, and caused damage to a third patrol vehicle.
According to the report, the pursuit ended when Prieto crashed his vehicle into a nearby wall.
Police say Prieto was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers. According to later statements by investigators, Prieto was intoxicated at the time of the incident, and ultimately caused more than $150,000 in property damage.
One of the involved officers was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for observation, and later released with only minor injuries.
Prieto has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault, felony criminal damage to property, unlawful flight from law enforcement, DUI, disorderly conduct with a dangerous instrument, and one felony count of resisting arrest.
As of Monday, Prieto remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
