In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion, and voters in Missouri repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a Senate seat. Meanwhile, a political newcomer emerged from Michigan’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And Democratic Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan was ousted from Congress after redistricting forced him into the same primary as a fellow Democrat, Rep. Haley Stevens.