Morgan Prieto

Prieto

Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the Island this weekend after receiving reports that a suspect may have intentionally rammed his vehicle into several items of private property. And according to investigators, the suspect reportedly turned his efforts toward responding police cars when officers arrived at the scene.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Beachcomber Boulevard at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, after receiving reports that a driver identified as 32-year-old California resident Morgan Prieto had intentionally rammed his vehicle into various property, and caused significant damage. Responding officers reportedly found Prieto driving erratically in the area, behind the wheel of a white 2021 GMC Sierra.

