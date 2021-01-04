A Lake Havasu City man was arrested New Year’s Eve on felony charges of DUI after officers allegedly found him riding a motorized bicycle while under the influence of alcohol.
Patrol officers allegedly saw John C. Amburn, 60, riding his motorized bicycle without warning lights after sunset, and attempted to stop him near the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch Boulevards. According to the police report, Amburn swerved when officers followed, before coming to a stop.
Police say Amburn appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers, and he was allegedly unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests when asked. According to the report, Amburn’s driver’s license was suspended due to a prior DUI arrest, and he was required to drive only with an ignition interlock device present in his vehicle – which was not installed on his motorized bicycle.
Amburn was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony aggravated DUI, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. Amburn allegedly refused to provide a sample of his breath for testing at the jail, and a warrant was obtained to draw a sample of Amburn’s blood to determine his possible level of intoxication.
He was ultimately charged with two felony counts of aggravated DUI for allegedly driving without an ignition interlock device, and for driving with a suspended license.
