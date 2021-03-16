Lake Havasu City firefighters were called to an address on the 1900 block of Magnolia Drive last month, where a homeowner had allegedly started a bonfire in his back yard.
According to the report, embers from the bonfire were flying about 30 feet in the air, and landing in neighbors’ backyards. Firefighters informed homeowner Brandon M. Matya, 41, that the fire was not permitted on his property. According to police, Matya became belligerent when firefighters informed him that the fire would need to be put out. Firefighters asked for a piece of wood they could use in their efforts to reduce the fire. According to the police report, Matya threw a wooden board on the ground before telling firefighters to leave.
Officers were called to the scene and spoke with the homeowner. Matya allegedly denied throwing the board at firefighters specifically, but said he threw it on the ground out of frustration.
Matya was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of disorderly conduct.
