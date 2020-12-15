A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month after police say he invited himself into a family’s home while under the influence of methamphetamines.
According to police, Tanner K. Christian, 23, was reportedly seen walking on Havasupai Boulevard on Nov. 28, shouting. At about 9:45 p.m., Christian allegedly knocked on the front door of a residence on Havasupai Boulevard. Christian allegedly said that people were “after him,” and appeared to be suffering from paranoia. The homeowners contact police, who sent a unit to investigate, the report said.
One of the homeowners allegedly went to his garage in an attempt to see Christian outside. With the front door unoccupied, Christian allegedly opened it and entered the residence.
Christian was arrested at the scene on charges of disorderly conduct and one felony count of criminal trespassing. None of the parties were reportedly harmed during the incident.
