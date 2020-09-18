Two men were indicted this month in an apparent scheme to steal more than 500 gallons of fuel from a Lake Havasu City gas station.
According to police, officers were flagged down by a gas station employee in the early morning of Aug. 30, near the intersection of Maricopa Avenue and Acoma Boulevard. The employee allegedly told officers that two vehicles had been parked at a neighboring gas station for more than an hour. During that time, police say security cameras at the location had become inoperable, and the gas station’s computer systems began to malfunction.
Officers entered the parking lot of All American Fuel, where they contacted Las Vegas residents Dayron G. Melgares Gonzalez, 29, and Angel Rodriguez-Marcella, 53. Police say Marcella spoke no English, while Gonzalez spoke only broken English. Both men were from Cuba, the report said, and have lived in the U.S. for about seven years.
Gonzalez allegedly told officers he worked as a delivery driver for Amazon, and had transported people from Las Vegas to Havasu in a white bus at the location. Also at the scene was a gold-colored Ford Expedition, possibly operated by Marcella. The Police say the rear of the Expedition appeared to be sagging, and the vehicle had been modified to accommodate a very large fuel tank. The vehicle was also found to contain tools including a fuel pump with a battery.
Detectives were called to the scene, and both men were transported to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for further questioning. During a search, police say Marcella was in possession of a small bag containing suspected cocaine.
The bus and Expedition were towed as well, the report said. Once the vehicles were transported from the location, police say computer systems at the station’s gas pumps came back online. Detectives believe at least one of the vehicles may have been equipped with a jamming device.
Officers determined that about 530 gallons of diesel fuel had been pumped at the location where Gonzalez’ and Marcella’s vehicles had been parked. According to police, investigators found 37 pre-paid gift credit cards in trash containers at the location. Police say numbers were handwritten on the back of each card, most of which were possible zip codes – required for credit transactions for gas at stations such as Terrible Herbst.
Detectives believe the cards may have been altered to hold banking information from multiple victims, which police say is a common practice among white-collar criminals. Police have charged both men with felony counts of theft, fraud and identity theft. Marcella was additionally charged with one count of possession of narcotic drugs.
Mohave County prosecutors filed indictments against Marcella and Gonzalez on Sept. 10. As of Thursday, Marcella remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond. Gonzalez did not appear to be in custody.
