Four were arrested last week on felony drug charges after a home search by Mohave County Probation officers.
Probation officials requested assistance May 28 from the Lake Havasu City Police Department during a search of a home visit at the Saddleback Drive residence of 22-year-old Simon P. Dunham, of Havasu. When probation officers arrived at the home, they allegedly found multiple occupants including Havasu residents Megan D. Asser, 30; Justin A. Reaume, 28; and Sage D. Dunham, 24.
Probation officers became suspicious at the number of people in the residence when they arrived, as well as the occupants’ alleged hesitance to make themselves known. Each was detained at the scene, and a search allegedly showed Reuame to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue. A similar pipe was found in Asser’s possession during officers’ search of the home, the report said.
According to police, another pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue was found in Simon Dunham’s bedroom, along with additional alleged paraphernalia. Police obtained a warrant to search the remainder of Dunham’s residence, the report said, and detectives allegedly found quantities of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as multiple other items of paraphernalia.
All four were arrested at the scene on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Simon Dunham was additionally charged with one felony count of possession of marijuana, and violation of his probation. Reaume was additionally charged with felony counts of possession of marijuana and possession of narcotics.
As of Friday, Simon Dunham remained in custody at Mohave County Jail without bond. Reaume also remained in custody as of Friday on $7,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.