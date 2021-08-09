Reports indicate that there are more accidents on the lake when boating traffic volumes are higher — about half of the accidents Lake Havasu City police responded to in 2020 occurred on Saturdays. Fridays and Sundays also made up the bulk of the incident reports.
Still, even with more boats on the lake these days, data from the Lake Havasu City Police Department show there’s been about the same number of accidents as in years past.
Boating activity has increased significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, with reports of increased boat sales and a rise in the number of insurance policies and claims, and calls for towing assistance.
Havasu police officers have responded to 15 boating accidents so far this year. It’s about even with the number of accidents the agency responded to by this time last year, which saw a total of 20 accidents for the entire year.
The police department, which mainly patrols the Bridgewater Channel, is one of several agencies that respond to accidents on the lake.
Night hours and holiday weekends also tend to have an increased number of calls.
Of the 15 accidents that Havasu police have responded to this year, six occurred on Sundays, for on Saturdays and three on Fridays, according to department data.
Updated accident numbers for other agencies, such as the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, weren’t immediately available, but MCSO Boating Safety Sgt. Kyler Cox says Saturdays tend to have the highest call volume. Fridays and Sundays also keep his officers active, he said — especially on holiday weekends.
“Saturdays tend to be the busiest days on the water for our personnel, and that is because it is the most common boating day,” Cox wrote in an email. “Historically, we see out of town visitors travel to Lake Havasu on Friday, go boating on Saturdays, and then travel home on Sundays.
“With holiday weekends, we tend to see Fridays and Mondays as the travel days, with Saturday and Sunday showing the highest amount of boat traffic.”
Cox said MCSO sees boating accidents occur at all hours of the day, including the night time, but the busiest time on the water is usually in the afternoon, Cox said.
“Although night time is one of the most dangerous times to operate a watercraft, statistics show that between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. are the busiest times for call for service,” Cox said. “This is because during that is the peak amount of boating traffic on waterways.”
A recent Saturday on the lake ended with multiple accidents. The Today’s News-Herald reported last month that July 17 saw three deadly incidents on the lake, including a crash between a personal watercraft and a boat, two drownings, and two kayakers and a PWC rider stranded on the water amid stormy weather.
The News-Herald also reported on incidents on June 12, another Saturday, in which two people lost their lives in separate incidents. Two days prior, a boat fire near Branson’s Resort on the Parker Strip hospitalized four people – including two children.
In 2020, 10 of the 20 accidents LHCPD responded to took place on Saturdays. Five accidents took place on Fridays and four others occurred on Sundays. One accident took place on a Thursday. The data shows all of the accidents occurred between April to October, Havasu’s prime boating season.
The United States Coast Guard recently released its 2020 Recreational Boating Statistics Report, which unveiled a 25.1% increase in fatalities nationwide. In 2020, there were 767 boating deaths and 3,191 injuries throughout the country, according to the report released in June.
The Coast Guard says the total number of accidents increased to 26.3% in 2020. There were 4,168 accidents in 2019 and that number rose to 5,265 last year. The number of non-fatal injured victims increased 24.7% from 2019 to 2020 (2,559 to 3,191).
The report says alcohol use was the leading known contributing cause in boating accidents in 2020, accounting for 18% of fatalities.
Locally, several night-time accidents have occurred. Cox said that in 2020, a two-boat collision resulted in one death near Site Six at approximately 10:30 p.m. Another deadly collision happened in 2018 with two boats colliding, resulting in four deaths, around 8 p.m. near the Topock Marina.
“There have been plenty of more incidents at night that have resulted in injury or property damage,” Cox said. “Boating at night presents extreme dangers and hazards.”
