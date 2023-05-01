Sikkenga

Connor J. Sikkenga

A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week on felony trespassing charges after police say he took hallucinogenic mushrooms, before stripping nude and unlawfully entering a neighbor’s home.

The case began at about 10:20 p.m. April 23, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a home on the 3400 block of Big Chief Drive in reference to a domestic incident. While responding officers were taking a statement from the homeowner, police dispatchers informed them of a burglary only a few houses away.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.