A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Friday after police say he signed for a package addressed to the victim, and then pawned its contents.
Police say the victim was waiting for a DJ mixing board to be delivered to her residence. She received an email last Wednesday that told her the package was delivered, but the package was absent when she arrived at her home. According to the police report, witnesses said they saw someone – later identified as neighbor Travis M. Malara, 36 – take the package from her porch.
According to the report, Malara approached the victim Friday and admitted to stealing it. He allegedly told the victim he had already pawned her mixing board, and asked her not to involve the police.
Investigators searched an online database, and allegedly discovered the mixing board had been pawned by Malara last week. Police later found Malara at his home, and took him into custody.
As of Monday, Malara remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond. He has been charged with felony counts of theft and trafficking stolen property.
— Today’s News-Herald
