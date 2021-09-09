A 27-year-old man from Prescott was arrested for third degree criminal trespassing and possession of narcotic drugs after he was found at 3 a.m. camped out on the roof of a house.
According to the police report, on July 19 at 3:20 a.m. a Lake Havasu City police officer was sent to an address on the 1900 block of Mimosa Drive for a call concerning a male walking on the roof of the caller.
Police say when they arrived at the scene, they spoke with the caller who told them that she was awoken by the sound of people walking on her roof. She went outside and saw two males on her roof. Police say she told the two subjects to leave or she would call the cops.
The police say only one man, Elliot Shine, was found at the scene when they arrived and an interview was not attempted because of Shine’s odd behavior that led them to believe Shine was under the influence. The report says that while being transported to jail Shine undid his seatbelt, slipped his handcuffs to his front and laid down. When police searched the back seat, they found a pill on the floor that was identified as narcotics.
Shine was booked on a felony narcotic drug violation and a misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge.
