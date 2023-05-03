Jose Lopez

(Left) Jose A. Lopez, 40, as he appeared at the time of his Dec. 16 arrest. He now faces almost 50 felony counts, following an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General's Office. (Right) An in-custody photo of Lopez, taken at an Arizona state prison facility. Lopez was convicted in 2010 on charges including unlawful practice of medicine, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.

On paper, 40-year-old Jose A. Lopez was a multimillionaire who entered Lake Havasu City’s medical industry to help members of the community. But according to police, Lopez is a convicted felon without a medical license, who may have used his position to obtain prescription medication for himself and others.

Lopez, who may have referred to himself as "Dr. Joseph Lopez," is now awaiting trial on almost 50 felony counts including fraud, money laundering, forgery, computer tampering and conspiracy in the wake of an investigation by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The Lake Havasu City Police Department this week released additional details in his ongoing case.

