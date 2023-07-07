Thousands of visitors traveled to Lake Havasu City this month for the Fourth of July holiday. But as holiday travelers enjoyed recreational activity on the city’s shores, local law enforcement was prepared for a rise in criminal activity as well.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, police dispatchers received 1,136 calls for service from June 30 through July 4. Officers cited and released 21 criminal suspects throughout the holiday weekend, while 51 were booked into the Lake Havasu City Jail. Of those arrests, 18 were classified as felonies.
Assault cases were the most common reported incident in those arrests, with 19 adults and 2 juveniles either cited and arrested or booked into custody throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
City officials reported that the second-most common offense that resulted in arrest was DUI. According to police, 14 alleged DUI offenders were arrested last holiday weekend, with five of those incidents classified as felonies.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department provided enhanced traffic and DUI enforcement throughout the Fourth of July weekend through a grant awarded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. According to city officials, 354 drivers were contacted by police during civil traffic stops. Five were cited for spreading, and two others were cited for driving with fictitious license plates and driving with a suspended license.
Other criminal citations included seven arrests on charges of disorderly conduct, one suspect arrested on charges of criminal damage to property, one arrest for drug-related offenses and one citation for illegal use of fireworks.
According to police, 11 citations were issued to boaters on charges ranging from careless operation of a watercraft, traveling at above wakeless speed in a no-wake zone, and operating a watercraft without sufficient flotation devices onboard.
Two runaway juveniles were also found by police during the Fourth of July holiday.
