Police patrol boat

A Lake Havasu City Police Department waterway patrol boat monitors holiday weekend crowds in the Bridgewater Channel.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Thousands of visitors traveled to Lake Havasu City this month for the Fourth of July holiday. But as holiday travelers enjoyed recreational activity on the city’s shores, local law enforcement was prepared for a rise in criminal activity as well.

According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, police dispatchers received 1,136 calls for service from June 30 through July 4. Officers cited and released 21 criminal suspects throughout the holiday weekend, while 51 were booked into the Lake Havasu City Jail. Of those arrests, 18 were classified as felonies.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.