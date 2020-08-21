Lake Havasu City police officers were called to the 3500 block of El Toro Drive on July 29 at 4 a.m after getting reports of a possible domestic violence.
According to the police report Dru Bunce, 23, was in a prolonged argument with a woman. The woman told police she led Bunce out of the house and locked him out. She said he was banging on the door and trying to pry it open with a metal bar.
Police say that Bunce ripped the woman’s shirt, threw her to the ground, covered her mouth with his hands in order to not get her to scream and scratched her face in the process and he threatened to kill her via text message.
Bunce was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors on assault and disorderly conduct with a felony charge on assault with damage.
