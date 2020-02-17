Until this week, police say a winter home on Diamond Drive saw visitors throughout the day and night. None of those occupants, however, were the owner of the residence.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Diamond Drive Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of suspicious activity. According to alleged witness statements, the home had remained empty for years until recently, leading witnesses to believe squatters may have been present at the location.
With overhanging brush and a yard in disrepair, officers soon encountered a man attempting to light a cigarette at the edge of the driveway. The man, who has not been identified by police, allegedly said he was homeless, and that his friend – identified as 26-year-old Kyle L. Rackley – lived there.
Rackley, himself a transient, answered the door of the home when police knocked. According to the report, Rackley told police he was living at the location with his girlfriend for about 30 days, and had “squatter’s rights” to remain on the property.
“Squatter’s rights,” also known as “adverse possession,” describe the legal occupancy of a home by a trespassing party, absent a complaint by the home’s owner. Under Arizona law, “squatter’s rights” would allow Rackley to claim possession of the home if he were to occupy the structure continuously for no less than 10 years.
According to Rackley’s alleged statements, he walked past the residence and saw the home’s door was open. He told police that he left multiple notes on the door, requesting an opportunity to rent the residence. When he entered the structure, he allegedly told police, he found a key to the home on a counter.
Rackley was cited at the scene on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing, and escorted from the property.
According to the Mohave County Assessor’s Office, the home is owned by California resident Jamie Austin, of Costa Mesa. Police contacted the owner by mail to inform her of the alleged trespassing incident.
