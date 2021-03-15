A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month on charges of assault after he allegedly threatening to kill a coworker via text message.
According to police, an employer of the victim initially contacted law enforcement about the text messages. The texts were allegedly sent by John R. Christman, 42, in which police said Christman threatened to kill the victim and at least one of her friends.
Police say Christman and the victim worked together, and may have had a disagreement at their place of employment. According to the report, the victim stopped going to work after receiving the messages.
Officers contacted Christman on Feb. 17, who allegedly told officers that he was intoxicated when he messaged the victim. Christman allegedly admitted to threatening to kill one of the victim’s friends but not the victim herself.
Christman was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of assault.
