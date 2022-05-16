A Lake Havasu City resident was arrested last week in the alleged first-degree murder of a Phoenix woman. It was a crime that may have been prevented, according to local authorities, if the suspect had been extradited to Mohave County after his arrest in early April, under a warrant out of Mohave Superior Court.
The case has inspired statewide outrage, and Lake Havasu City Police officials say a misunderstanding in Maricopa County may have led to the accidental release of Joshua C. Bagley, 26, after his April 1 arrest in Mesa. The arrest came as result of his warrant in Mohave County, which was issued less than a month earlier after Bagley failed to appear in court for arraignment on felony charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Lake Havasu City Police Lt. Kirk Cesena spoke with Today’s News-Herald on Monday about communications between Lake Havasu City authorities and the Mesa Police Department.
Miscommunication may have led to accidental release
“On April 2, we sent a Teletype message to the Mesa Police Department and told them (Bagley) was wanted in Mohave County,” Cesena said. “When we sent the Teletype, we said to contact (Mohave) County when he was ready for extradition.”
But according to Cesena, Maricopa County Jail officials instead sent a Teletype message on April 4, informing the Lake Havasu City Police Department that Bagley was in holding and prepared for extradition to Mohave County.
Cesena says the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for such extraditions - and county law enforcement officials confirmed this week that the sheriff’s office was never informed of Bagley’s presence in Maricopa County.
“Our dispatcher told them that we would not be picking him up,” Cesena said this week. “There may have been a misunderstanding on their part when that was said.”
According to Cesena, the pre-extradition contact from Maricopa County officials and the Lake Havasu City Police Department did not represent standard procedure in such extraditions taking place.
An attempt to contact Maricopa County Police public information officers by email went unanswered as of Monday afternoon.
A second arrest, days before the victim’s death
The warrant for Bagley’s arrest was quashed, following his April 1 arrest in Mesa. According to statements last week by Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court Christina Spurlock, a new warrant would be required for Bagley’s extradition to Mohave County.
Bagley was released from custody in early April, and remained at large in the Phoenix area until he was arrested a second time, in the city of Goodyear.
According to Goodyear Police officials last week, Bagley was taken into custody on charges of DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle on April 30. He was ultimately released from his own recognizance on May 3: Seven hours before the warrant for Bagley’s arrest was reissued out of Mohave County.
On May 6, video surveillance footage allegedly showed Bagley entering a Valley metro bus with 41-year-old Diane Craig. According to Maricopa County officials, they were the only two passengers aboard the bus until it reached its last stop. Bagley exited the bus, while Craig did not.
According to investigators, a bus driver found Craig inside the vehicle as Bagley allegedly left the scene. She had been strangled with the straps of her own purse.
Phoenix Police officials said last week that video surveillance footage from the vehicle captured Bagley in the act of strangling the victim, before moving to the front of the vehicle and ultimately exiting.
Bagley was found and arrested at a Phoenix neighborhood last Tuesday, after neighborhood residents reported him as a suspicious person in their area.
What’s next
According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Bagly made an initial appearance in Maricopa County Superior Court on May 11.
He is next scheduled to appear in court for a May 17 status conference, followed by a May 19 preliminary hearing in the case.
