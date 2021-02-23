A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested earlier this month after an alleged disorderly conduct incident in which witnesses say she may have attempted to leap from a second-story window.
According to alleged witnesses, the 39-year-old woman appeared to be under the influence of PCP on Feb. 1, when she allegedly began screaming and making irrational statements at her Lake Havasu Avenue address.
According to police, she allegedly ran through her home before striking a window on the home’s upper floor, breaking the glass and forcing herself partially through the window. She allegedly injured herself, and another of the home’s occupants attempted to help her. The report says the woman then attempted to leave the home, and struck a witness in the stomach.
Officers responded to the location and spoke with the woman, who allegedly appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Police say she admitted to consuming alcohol and marijuana earlier in the day, but said she did not consume PCP.
She has been charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct.
