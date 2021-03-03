Lake Havasu City Police are investigating a graffiti incident at Lake Havasu High School that occurred last week, and they’re looking for information on two suspects.
The letters “blm” were spray painted on two LHHS buildings and one tennis court sometime between Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.
The suspects are unknown, but surveillance video identified two possibly juvenile males. The first suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with dark colored pants and white tennis shoes. The second suspect was believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt and dark colored pants.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, or the identity of the suspects, you are encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Anonymous information can be called into Lake Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477). Citizens can utilize the police department’s anonymous text messaging tip service by texting LHCPD and your message to “CRIMES” or 274637. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a web page based tip service at www.tipsoft.com or via the “TipSubmit” mobile application. Anyone using Android, Windows or Apple platforms can download the LHCPD app and submit a tip through the app as well.
